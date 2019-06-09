FHC tops FHE to claim boys lacrosse title
HOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Forest Hills Central defeated Forest Hills Eastern 20-4 Saturday to claim the MHSAA Division 2 boys lacrosse state championship.
The Rangers built a 9-2 first half advantage before outscoring the Hawks 11-2 in the final two quarters.
Forest Hills Central scored the first eight goals of the game in taking control early.
Forest Hills Eastern finishes its season with a 16-7 overall record.
Forest Hills Central finishes its year 22-1 overall.
