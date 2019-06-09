Sports

FHC tops FHE to claim boys lacrosse title

HOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Forest Hills Central defeated Forest Hills Eastern 20-4 Saturday to claim the MHSAA Division 2 boys lacrosse state championship.

The Rangers built a 9-2 first half advantage before outscoring the Hawks 11-2 in the final two quarters.  

Forest Hills Central scored the first eight goals of the game in taking control early.

Forest Hills Eastern finishes its season with a 16-7 overall record.

Forest Hills Central finishes its year 22-1 overall.  

