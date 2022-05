GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ferris State’s Jared Bernhardt is going to Atlanta after signing as an undrafted free agent.

After a standout season as a Maryland Lacrosse player, he came to Big Rapids, leading the Bulldogs to the D2 national championship game.

The quarterback threw for 1,300 yards and 11 touchdowns, along with 23 touchdowns on the ground. He’s expected to play to special teams in the pros.