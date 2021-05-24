Fans, strong field to return with Meijer LPGA Classic

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — After being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Meijer LPGA Classic will return to Belmont his summer.

The event is scheduled to be held at Blythefield Country Club north of Grand Rapids June 17 to June 20. With no outdoor capacity restrictions in effect come June, a full gallery of fans will be allowed. Tickets, which sell for only $10, go on sale Tuesday.

“The restrictions were lifted, which allowed us to take what was going to be a limited capacity tournament, take the lid off of that and allow the community to come out in force. So we’re really excited about that,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said at a Monday media preview for the Classic.

The tournament, as usual, will draw impressive talent — it’s generally considered one of the strongest nonmajor fields on the LPGA Tour. This summer will feature four former champions including Brooke Henderson and Lexi Thompson, plus nine of the top 10 ranked players in the world.

They’ll be playing on a recently renovated Blythefield course, with a new practice facility, increased distance off the tee and restructured bunkers and fairways.

The popular Grand Taste, which showcased local restaurants and breweries, will not be held this time around, but it is expected to return for future events. Spectators will have access to limited seated concessions areas.

As usual, the tournament will benefit Meijer’s Simply Give, which backs food pantries around the Midwest. Throughout the Classic’s history, it has raised $6.3 million for the program. To kickstart this year’s efforts, Meijer donated $30,000.