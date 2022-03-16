KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University’s men’s hockey team is heating up on the ice, sweeping its way to the conference tournament semifinals.

The sweep was capitalized by a 5-4 overtime win over Omaha at Lawson Arena Saturday.

Before the winning play, Ethen Frank was among the Broncos looking on the faceoff deep in the Mavericks’ zone.

“I just kind of tipped it back towards Cole (Gallant) because I thought Cole was going to get the shot,” Frank said. “But (Drew) Worrad ended up picking it up.”

Worrad wristed the puck for the game-winning goal, his second score of the night.

“I went into the pile and just blacked out pretty much. I was so excited,” Frank said.

Head coach Pat Ferschweiler says his team is simply at its best in this postseason sweep.

“It’s exactly what we want to be playing going into playoff hockey. The guys came to deliver,” Ferschweiler said. “That’s a really talented Omaha team. Two really good wins for us.”

It will be win or go home Friday night, with a showdown against North Dakota for the Frozen Faceoff, which begins with the NCHC semifinal.

As the team boarded the bus for St. Paul, Minnesota, Wednesday afternoon, plenty of cheers and battle cries came from a handful of Lawson lunatics, who are eager for their first NCHC tournament title.

“It never gets old getting supported by the community, by their peers,” Ferschweiler said. “It’s a great thing they’re getting involved.”

Frank added the fans are a difference maker.

“They support us like no other fan base really does, student section-wise,” Frank said. “I think it helps us a lot… Even on road games and away games, we know that they’re watching the game and tweeting about it and staying updated on everything. That means a lot to us. Because without a support staff and support base, it’s tough to win, especially in college hockey.”

The Broncos and Fighting Hawks split the regular season series 2-2, with Ferschweiler saying North Dakota is like his team. Ahead of Friday night’s showdown, Frank said his opponents are a force to be reckoned with.

“They just play a big, hard, strong game. It’s a simple game. They get pucks in and… work you hard down low. They don’t make it easy for you when you’re in their zone,” Frank said.

The drop will drop at 8:37 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network.