Families, fans cheer on Wolverines in World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WOOD) — Parents, fans and coaches clapped and cheered Monday as the Michigan baseball players left their Omaha hotel and boarded a bus, headed to Ameritrade Stadium and Game 1 of the College World Series finals.

“This is awesome,” baseball coach Erik Bakich said of the enthusiastic crowd. “We’ve never experienced this before. We feed off that energy. It fuels us, it motivates us, it gives us even more. Can’t thank all the Michigan supporters and Go Blue Nation enough for that great sendoff.”

This is the first time in over 50 years that a Big Ten team is playing for national baseball championship. Michigan last won a national title in 1962 and hasn’t appeared in the finals since the format started in 2003.

“I love to call myself a Michigan man because I know I have so many people that’s in our corner, always going to going to be there, lending their hands, lending their voices,” new Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard said. “This is a proud moment and we’re excited for the team.”

Following the players on their journey is their parents.

“I’ve made almost every game. I’ve met some friends for life. It’s a dream. It’s a dream,” said outfielder Jordan Brewer’s father Richard Brewer, of St. Joseph.

Michigan is facing Vanderbilt in the best-of-three series.