Esports tournament comes to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Sports Commission, which is known for hosting big sporting events such as the Meijer State Games of Michigan, will be adding an Esports tournament to its list of events starting in February.

The virtual tournament called the Grand Rapids Rift Clash will take place between Feb. 7 and 9 at Celebration Cinema North.

Though the tournament happens on screen, fans can cheer on their favorite high school and college team.

The tournament features teams of five plus a coach and alternative player. The teams will play the online video game “League of Legends” where they will battle in multiple battlefields and game modes.

The tournament consists of multiple rounds. The winning college team will receive $2,500 to go toward their school’s Esports program and the winning high school will receive $1,000.

The tournament was organized with help of Esports programs at Aquinas College, Grand Valley State University and East Kentwood High School.

Colleges that have already registered include Aquinas College, Central Michigan University, Davenport University, Grand Valley State University, Jackson College, Michigan State University, Indiana Tech and Ohio Northern University.

East Kentwood High School is the first to register as a high school team.

The event is limited to 16 college teams and 16 high school teams.

Teams must register by Saturday at 5 p.m. More information on registration and spectator tickets can be found on the event’s website.