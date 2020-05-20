EGR native seeks transfer after Bowling Green cuts baseball

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After Bowling Green State University announced that it was dropping baseball, former East Grand Rapids standout Mike Malewitz said he would be seeking a transfer.
Malewitz said the athletic director broke the news in a call last week, blindsiding the team. The school blamed budget cuts linked to coronavirus closures.
“It’s unfair that we weren’t given a heads up, because I feel like if we were given a three days’ heads up that the program is at risk, that we could have asked alumni to provide some money for us,” he said. “But at the same time, with everything that is shut down, it’s hard to make money.”
Malewitz, who started 28 games as a freshman at Bowling Green last season, said he’s looking for the school that will provide him with the best opportunity.
Bowling Green isn’t the only school that has made cuts to sports because of the virus. Central Michigan University announced Monday it was eliminating men’s track and field.