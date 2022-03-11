EGR basketball coach returns after brain aneurysm

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — There was plenty of energy from the East Grand Rapids Junior Varsity team as they hit the court for their season finale, but no one was more excited to be there than coach.

“I love it. I love working with the kids man, it’s giving back! You love playing the game, you’re gonna love it twice as much giving back to it,” Coach Derrick Owens Jr. said.

For seven years Owens has sat at the end of the bench teaching the game and life lessons to the young men he sits with.

“They have a lot to navigate. It’s good for me to help them navigate with the game,” Jones said.

Until one day, he was the one who needed help.

“I was at home doing laundry, I was drying clothes I closed the dryer door, and I passed out,” the coach recalled. “I woke up, and I was in the hospital bed. They just performed surgery on me where they stopped the bleeding in my brain.”

In January, Owens suffered a brain aneurysm that kept him sidelined indefinitely.

“There was a time where I didn’t think I would coach again,” he said.

For weeks, he had to re-learn how to use his feet and hands, after his brush with death.

“I almost died. My brain had to learn to use my legs, and you know when my legs were resting for seven days, they were just tired, they were like noodles,” Owens said.

And in his hardest moments, it’s what he loves the most that helped him finish rehab.

“What kept me going those days where I didn’t feel like fighting on my own. Those days, those hard days where you don’t see an end in sight, you don’t know when you’re getting out, you don’t know if you’re getting better or not. Those guys kept me going,” he said.

In more ways than one, his team and community rallied around their coach.

“I went down, I wasn’t even thinking about none of that stuff, and I came to in the hospital and they said ‘oh hey, you have a GoFundMe page.’ ‘wow, really?'” he said.

As of Friday, the community pooled together over $12,000 in relief to help their coach get back on his feet.

“You don’t know who’s in your corner until you get into some stuff. To find out this community was in my corner, and my family’s corner? Means the world to me,” Owens reflected.

The money will go a long way for his recovery, but the most valuable thing Owens has now is a chance to be back doing what he loves.

“Now that I’m sitting here, on this floor, holding this basketball talking to you? Blessed! I don’t need all the riches in the world. This is all that I need and I’m beyond happy,” he said.