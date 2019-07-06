E. Kentwood senior gets creative with college commitment

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — East Kentwood senior defensive end Bryce Mostella is used to turning fans head when he plays football.

On Friday, the 6-foot-5-inch, 230-pound football standout had social media buzzing with his college commitment.

He chose Penn State over the likes of Michigan, Ohio State, Iowa, and Northwestern.

However, the buzz had nothing to do with a Michigan kid picking a school in Pennsylvania over the maize and blue.

Mostella created a video reveal for Twitter that really had nothing to do with football at all.

“I look at these other commitment videos. It’s always someone on the field doing footwork or they’re showing Hudl highlights and they pan to the school and say I committed to so and so,” Mostella said with a smile. “My goal was to not have football in it at all. Just to have some character and some extra flavor in there.”

By Friday night it had over 62,000 views on Twitter. The choice to do that shows that although Mostella is serious about his future he stresses the importance of trying to keep things in perspective. He feels Penn State is the best fit for molding his future.

“Essentially, you have to think about it. My mom is not going to be there,” Mostella said. “They (coaches) will essentially be my coaches. I have to think about liking them personally and how I fit into their scheme and if their vision fits with what mine is.”

Mostella joins a long list of East Kentwood standouts committed to various Big Ten schools. The Falcons have ties to Wisconsin, Michigan, Michigan State, and now Penn State too.