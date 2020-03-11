Droste sinks half-court stunner, sends Westphalia to regionals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent State’s Kenzie Bowers dribbled out the clock as the seconds ticked under 10 in the second quarter of the Division III regional semifinal game. In a gym packed wall-to-wall, Bowers stared down her defender and drove to the basket.

The Pawamo-Westphalia student section began to count off the second “five … four … three … two … one … ” Meanwhile, Bowers made a move inside. She spun as the ball was nearly stripped from her hands, yet, found a way to propel a hook shot over a defender, off the backboard and in. To Kent State, it seemed like the perfect way to end the half.

However, Ellie Droste thought otherwise.

Droste was the player attempting to strip the ball from Bowers but fell to the ground as she watched her opponents shot fall. With the crowd full of mostly Eagles fans going ballistic, Bowers looked up at the clock. There was still 5.1 seconds. The countdown from the Pirates student section forced an early shot from Kent State.

With her face looking intent and the clock still ticking, Droste put her hands out, motioning to give her the ball. The senior took the inbounds pass and pushed the ball up the floor. Bowers realized what was happening and turned around to defend the ball. With a hand in her face, Droste released the ball from half court on the run. The air went still.

“I knew I had to get it off before (Bowers) had the chance to block it,” Droste said. “I threw it up and it looked pretty accurate. When it went in, I didn’t really process it in my mind.

“Then the entire crowd freaked out.”

Clean through the net.

The student section for the Pirates was jumping up and down, while a gasp and shock arose over the Eagles students and fans. Droste’s teammates rushed off the bench to greet her with hugs and appreciation for a moment you don’t see every day. Yet, always seem more likely in March.

The shot gave Pawamo a 24-22 lead at the break. After a second half full of both teams trading blows, the Pirates walked away with a 40-37 victory and a second consecutive trip to the regional final. With the difference being three at the end, that half-court shot loomed that much larger to keep Pawamo on the court for another game.

On the Eagles side, it’s the second straight season they have fallen to the Pirates in the regional semifinal.

“I’m just disappointed we didn’t turn around and play (defense),” said Kent State head coach Scott Carlson. “Their crowd counted down early, my girls thought it was halftime. It took them a second to realize there was still time left.”

Carlson would go on to say he was proud of his team for keeping up with a Pawamo squad who nearly returned all of its starters from a season ago. Meanwhile, his team lost four of its top six players this year.

“I was proud of my girls. This shows where we are at from the beginning of the season to the end of the season. They didn’t back down.

“They will be back next year, and we will start on that very soon,” he said.

Droste gave high praise to the Bowers and the Eagles team and said this game is one of the best rivals.

“Tonight honestly felt like a state championship game,” Droste said. “Every time there is always such a great crowd. Both teams have never disappointed. Kent City is a such an amazing team both defensively and offensively. They are going to have a lot of success next year.”

Right now, however, the Pirates have a championship game to prepare for. Head coach Steve Eklund and Droste both agreed practice is what’s on their mind.

“We spent so much time preparing for Kent City, we get to go have 24 hours to refocus,” Eklund said. “Then we can get prepared.”

Regardless of how far the Pirates season goes after this game, this one will prove to be big. The awareness of a senior in a key moment ended up being the difference in the game that sent Pawamo marching forward.