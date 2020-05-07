Drive owner talks G League’s role in NBA pipeline

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In the past few weeks, three high-profile high school basketball recruits have opted to skip college and play professionally in the NBA G League.

The NBA doesn’t allow players to enter the draft until they have been out of high school for a year. So if they go to the G League, instead of playing overseas, they can stay in the United States, make some money and show off their talents to NBA scouts.

Above, Grand Rapids Drive owner Steve Jbara discusses the development, also touching on the future of the Drive. The team’s affiliation agreement with the Detroit Pistons is set to run out after next season.