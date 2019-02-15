Drive gets another crack at Swarm, wins Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Grand Rapids Drive in the huddle at the DeltaPlex on Feb. 14, 2019. [ + - ] Video

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Drive avenged a loss from earlier this week Thursday, beating the Greensboro Swarm.

The Drive won 104-96 at the DeltaPlex.

==Watch game highlights above.==

The Swarm beat the Drive Tuesday with a fourth-quarter comeback.

The Drive next plays the Erie Bayhawks at home Wednesday.