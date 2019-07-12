‘Dreams are possible’: Frazier hosts camp in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kavon Frazier once found himself in the same shoes as the kids who attended his Thursday football camp at Grand Rapids Christian High School.

The Grand Rapids native painted the picture of when he was a youth football player. He learned from professionals like David Harris, who spent most of his career with the New York Jets. The message the current Dallas Cowboys’ safety heard then is the same one he wants the younger generation of football to know now.

“Dreams are possible,” Frazier said. “All you have to do is keep working hard, stay out of trouble and you could end up like me.”

After graduating from Grand Rapids Christian, where he played basketball and ran track on top of football, Frazier took his talents to Central Michigan University. By the end of his tenure as a Chippewa (2012-15), Frazier was a standout player for the university. Over his four-year career, Frazier recorded 233 tackles (144 solo) and added five interceptions as a defensive back. As a senior, he started all 13 games and earned Second Team All-MAC Defense honors.

While he wasn’t always recruited the highest, Frazier said football in Michigan means a little more to him than others because of his past.

“It isn’t right this state doesn’t get more attention (in football). I’m doing as much as I can to change that,” Frazier said. “It’s a blessing to make it where I came from. I don’t give credit to anyone else besides God. I saw the vision, I believed in him and he made it happen.”

His football camp included stations with different drills and workouts. There were other former CMU football players on hand including Amari Coleman and current Tampa Bay Buccaneer Sean Bunting, who was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Grand Rapids native and NFL player Kavon Frazier hosts a youth football camp at Grand Rapids Christian High School on July 11, 2019.

Sean Bunting and Amari Coleman help out at a youth football camp hosted by Grand Rapids native Kavon Frazier on July 11, 2019.

Sean Bunting and Amari Coleman help out at a youth football camp hosted by Kavon Frazier on July 11, 2019.

Dallas drafted Frazier in the sixth round of the 2016 draft. He has been with the organization ever since. While he did start two 2018 games on defense, Frazier has spent a majority of his time on special teams. He has recorded 51 tackles in his NFL career.

Having spent three offseasons with the team, he believes he has gained wisdom to help him make progress leading up to the 2019 season.

“Every year there is ups and downs, it’s just about making the most of the chances you get,” Frazier said. “Last year was a learning experience year, on and off the field. No matter what I am doing, I am always trying to make a play going at 110%.”

Frazier believes that this Cowboys team will be the best he has been a part of in his time spent there.

When Frazier was asked to think back on his career so far, he remembered when he was a kid dreaming of having this chance in the NFL, the same way the kids at his camp looked up to him.

“Man, it’s just a blessing,” he said.