GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — News 8 is bringing you to our Dream 18: A collection of the most fun, beautiful and challenging holes in West Michigan that together create the ultimate course.

The first iteration of this list was created in 1990. A lot of great golf courses have been built or redesigned since then and we figured it was time for an update.

So News 8 sports director Jack Doles put together a committee of experts — writers Terry Moore and Greg Johnson, Greater Kalamazoo Golf Association President Nick Carbary, West Michigan Golf Association President Nate Golomb and Michigan Golf Hall of Famer Joan Garety — to submit candidates. The panel then narrowed it down to the best 18.

These are those 18:

1: MUSKEGON COUNTRY CLUB’S FIRST HOLE

We tee off the Dream 18 with one of the best starting holes in the state: the par-4 first hole at Muskegon County Club. It’s 396 yards, but with a pretty constant stiff breeze at the tee, it plays longer. The green has a false front and slopes back to front.

“It’s one of the most challenging starting holes you’ll find,” Muskegon County Club Director of Golf Stephany Pawlowski said.

Muskegon County Club was built by famous golf course architect Tom Bendelow in 1908 and redone by Scottish-born course designer Donald Ross in 1920.

The second hole will be revealed Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Join us each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 4 p.m. as we visit the best golf holes in West Michigan.