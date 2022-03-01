Dickinson scores 33, Michigan beats Michigan St. 87-70

Michigan guard DeVante’ Jones (12) attempts a layup as Michigan State center Mady Sissoko, left, and guard Jaden Akins, center, defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored a career-high 33 points on 13-of-19 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds to help Michigan beat Michigan State 87-70.

Caleb Houstan added 16 points for Michigan (16-12, 10-8 Big Ten). The Wolverines moved into a three-way tie with the Michigan State and Rutgers for sixth in the conference standings — a game behind No. 23 Ohio State and No. 24 Iowa, which are tied for fourth.

The top-four seeds earn a double-bye into the quarterfinals of next week’s Big Ten Tournament. Gabe Brown led Michigan State (19-10, 10-8) with 12 points and Tyson Walker scored 11.

The Wolverines were without coach Juwan Howard, who served the third of a five-game suspension.