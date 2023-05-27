DETROIT (AP) — Zach McKinstry homered in a three-run seventh as the Detroit Tigers rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Saturday.

McKinstry went 3 for 4 with a sacrifice fly and has reached base 19 times in the last seven games.

The Tigers trailed 3-2 going into the bottom of the seventh, but McKinstry tied the game with a one-out homer off Joe Kelly (1-3), and back-to-back doubles by Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson gave Detroit a 4-3 lead.

Torkelson took third on a wild pitch and Eric Haase punched a single over the drawn-in infield to make it 5-3.

Zack Short hit a two-run homer to make it 7-3 in the eighth.

Tigers starter Michael Lorenzen retired the first 17 batters before Romy Gonzalez lined a clean single up the middle with two out in the sixth.

Chicago, though, went ahead in the seventh.

Lorenzen left with a 2-0 lead and two on and two out in the seventh. Jake Burger reached first on an error, loading the bases, and Gavin Sheets followed with a three-run double off Jason Foley.

McKinstry tied the game with his solo homer off Kelly in the bottom of the inning. Greene and Torkelson followed with doubles.

Foley (3-1) got the win. Lorenzo gave up two hits and two runs, both unearned, in 6 2/3 innings.

The Tigers took the lead with two runs off White Sox starter Jesse Scholtens in the second.

With one out, Akil Baddoo doubled, held on Jonathan Schoop’s infield single and scored on Andy Ibanez’s RBI single. Scholtens walked Zack Short to load the bases, and McKinstry made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly.

Scholtens allowed four hits and two runs in 4 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: OF Eloy Jimenez (appendectomy) could return to the White Sox lineup as soon as Sunday.

Tigers: OF Kerry Carpenter (shoulder) went 0-3 as a DH in his first rehab appearance for Triple-A Toledo on Friday. Carpenter has not yet returned to the outfield.

UP NEXT

The teams finish their four-game series on Sunday, with Detroit ace Eduardo Rodriguez (4-4, 2.19) facing Chicago’s Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.60).