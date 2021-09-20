White Sox lose to Tigers but close in on division crown

Detroit Tigers’ Willi Castro, left, and Harold Castro, right, celebrate after the final out in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Detroit won 4-3. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Rodón was pulled with soreness after a rocky third inning and the Chicago White Sox, closing in on the AL Central title, squandered a three-run lead in a 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

Despite the defeat, Chicago’s magic number to clinch the division dropped to two when second-place Cleveland was swept by Kansas City in a doubleheader.

The White Sox can wrap up their first AL Central crown in 13 years Tuesday — and secure a second consecutive playoff berth for the first time in franchise history — with a win over Detroit and another Indians loss to the Royals.

Harold Castro’s eighth-inning single broke a 3-all tie for the Tigers.