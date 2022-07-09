CHICAGO (AP) — Johnny Cueto allowed five hits over eight innings, Gavin Sheets hit a three-run home run, and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 8-0 to end the Tigers’ season-high six-game winning streak.

Cueto and José Ruiz combined on a six-hitter in the 11th shutout against the Tigers this season. Cueto struck out five and walked none in the longest outing by a White Sox pitcher this season.

Kody Clemens, a son of Roger Clemens who usually plays left and the infield, threw a 1-2-3 eighth for Detroit in his second big league pitching appearance.