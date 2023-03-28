An outlook for the Detroit Tigers from the Associated Press;

Hopes are not high in the Motor City, where the Tigers are rebuilding as they enter the first full season under general manager Scott Harris.

Detroit hasn’t had a winning season since 2016, a fact that cost former GM Al Avila his job last August, and the team hasn’t been in the playoffs in nearly a decade.

The franchise desperately needs Eduardo Rodriguez to bounce back after a shaky season on and off the field. The rest of the rotation includes pitchers coming off injury-shortened seasons, potentially another source of concern. Like Rodriguez, Javier Baez is being counted on to provide a better return on the club’s investment in him than he delivered last year.

Miguel Cabrera, who turns 40 on April 18, said this will be the last season of his career and fans will come to Comerica Park to watch him add to his 507 homers, 3,088 hits and 607 doubles. Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson are potentially young players the franchise can build around.

2022: 66-96, fourth place in the American League Central.

Manager: A.J. Hinch (third season).

Opening Day: March 30 at Philadelphia.

He’s Here: RHP Michael Lorenzen, LHP Matthew Boyd, INF Nick Maton, INF Andy Ibanez, OF Matt Vierling.

He’s Outta Here: LHP Gregory Soto, RHP Joe Jimenez, LHP Andrew Chafin, INF Harold Castro, OF Willi Castro, INF Jeimer Candelario, C Tucker Barnhart, utility player Kody Clemens.

Top Hitters: SS Javier Baez (.238, 16 HRs, 67 RBIs, 147 Ks in 555 ABs), DH Miguel Cabrera (.254, 5, 43), CF Riley Greene (.253, 5, 42), 1B Spencer Torkelson (.203, 8, 28 in 110 games), C Eric Haase (.254, 14, 44, .748 OPS).

Projected Rotation: LH Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5, 4.05 ERA), LH Matthew Boyd (2-0, 1.35 in 10 games with Seattle), RH Michael Lorenzen (8-6, 4.24 in 18 games for Angels), RH Spencer Turnbull (4-2, 2.88 in 9 games), RH Matt Manning (2-3, 3.43 in 12 games).

Key Relievers: RH Alex Lange (7-4, 3.41 ERA in 71 games), RH Jose Cisnero (1-0, 1.08 in 28 games), LH Tyler Alexander (4-11, 4.81).