Vaughn, Lynn lead White Sox past Tigers for 5th straight victory

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tyler Alexander throws against the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Andrew Vaughn homered and made two key defensive plays in left field as the Chicago White Sox defeated the Detroit Tigers 8-2 for their fifth straight victory.

Lance Lynn allowed one run on four hits and five walks in six innings, striking out nine.

Chicago, which leads the AL Central, has won nine of 11 against Detroit this season — including five in a row.

Casey Mize gave up two runs on four hits and a walk in three innings. Mize, pitching as an opener to limit his innings, struck out four.

Vaughn and Gavin Sheets homered in a five-run ninth as Chicago scored at least seven times for the fifth consecutive game.