DETROIT (AP) — Andrew Vaughn hit his first career grand slam, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 11-5 on Sunday.

Eloy Jiménez and AJ Pollock also connected as Chicago won for the third time in four games. Jiménez finished with three hits and three RBIs, and Gavin Sheets had two hits and two RBIs.

The White Sox are trying to catch AL Central-leading Cleveland, but they are running out of time. They trailed the Guardians by 4 1/2 games heading into play on Sunday.

Chicago hosts Cleveland on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series.

The White Sox improved to 12-4 against the last-place Tigers in the season series. The teams play again in Chicago next weekend.

The reigning AL Central champions grabbed control with five runs in the fifth. Sheets snapped a tie with a bases-loaded walk against Drew Hutchison (2-9), and Vaughn made it 7-2 when he drove a 1-2 slider from James Foley deep to left-center for his team-high 17th homer.

The White Sox (76-71) have recorded 31 homers in their last 19 games. They are 27-5 when they hit at least two homers.

The Tigers rallied in the sixth. Jimmy Lambert replaced José Ruiz with the bases loaded and no outs, and then brought home a run when he issued a four-pitch pitch to Kerry Carpenter.

But Lambert retired the next three batters. Eric Haase popped out, Jeimer Candelario hit a sacrifice fly and pinch-hitter Harold Castro struck out swinging.

Chicago then got three runs in the seventh. With José Abreu aboard after a leadoff walk, Jiménez greeted Garrett Hill with a 450-foot drive to straightaway center.

Jiménez added an RBI double in the eighth. He is 17 for 43 with five homers and 16 RBIs over the last 11 games.

Willi Castro hit a two-run homer for Detroit in the first, and Javier Báez added a solo shot in the eighth. Báez was back in the lineup at designated hitter after dealing with swelling in his knee after an awkward play at the plate Friday.

Hutchison was charged with six runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings in front of a crowd of 14,435. He has just one win in his last 13 starts.

Chicago right-hander Vince Velasquez allowed two runs and three hits in four innings in his first start since June 9. Velasquez was pressed into action because Johnny Cueto is dealing with an illness.

Tanner Banks (2-0) pitched three innings for the win.

ROSTER MOVE

The White Sox placed reliever Joe Kelly on the family medical leave list. Banks was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: CF Luis Robert (hand) was held out of the lineup as a precaution. Acting manager Miguel Cairo said the team hopes Robert could return Tuesday. … RHP Michael Kopech (shoulder), who was placed on the 15-day IL on Saturday, said he was shut down as a precaution and hopes to return before the end of the season.

UP NEXT

White Sox: There was no word on a starting pitcher for either team for Tuesday. Chicago’s pitching plan remains in flux after Cueto got sick.

Tigers: LHP Tyler Alexander (3-10, 5.35 ERA) will start the series opener in Baltimore on Monday against the Orioles, who have not yet announced their starter.