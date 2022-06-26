PHOENIX (AP) — Daulton Varsho hit a three-run homer, Pavin Smith had a career-high four hits and three RBIs and the Arizona Diamondbacks avoided a series sweep with a 11-7 win over the Detroit Tigers.

David Peralta also had three hits for Arizona, which snapped a five-game losing streak.

Varsho’s homer was his 10th of the season, and came in a five-run sixth inning for Arizona.

Former American League Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel made his debut for the Diamondbacks and gave up six hits and four earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Reliever J.B. Wendelken (2-1) got the win for Arizona.

Detroit starter Beau Brieske allowed five hits and five earned runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Eric Haase homered and had three RBIs for Detroit.