Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera is tagged out by Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver (8) as he tries to score from third during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Jorge Polanco hit a two-run double in the sixth inning and the Minnesota Twins held off Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers 3-2.

Baddoo hit an RBI triple and threw a runner out from left field — another impressive day in this stellar start to his big league career. But he was doubled off third after his big hit.

It was a rough day on the bases for the Tigers, who also ran into two outs at home in the sixth.

Wilson Ramos homered for Detroit.