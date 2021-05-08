Twins hit 3 homers in rainy win over Tigers

Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera tosses the ball to first base for an out against the Minnesota Twins in the third inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, May 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Matt Shoemaker pitched five scoreless innings and Kyle Garlick, Jorge Polanco and Max Kepler homered to lift the Minnesota Twins to a 7-3 win over the Tigers on a rainy night in Detroit.

The game was delayed by rain for 35 minutes in the middle of the fourth and for 69 at the start of the seventh. The second delay came shortly after Willi Castro hit a three-run homer in the sixth to cut Detroit’s deficit to one, but Minnesota added three more runs after play resumed.

Miguel Cabrera had two hits for the Tigers, passing Babe Ruth on the career list.