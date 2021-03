Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize delivers during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers are now well into their rebuilding process, and they have a handful of promising prospects.

That includes two of the last three players selected No. 1 overall in the draft — infielder Spencer Torkelson and right-hander Casey Mize.

If everything goes as planned, those two may be at the center of the next successful era of Detroit baseball.

But with any player’s development, there can be progress and setbacks, and sometimes patience is in order.