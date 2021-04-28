Tigers-White Sox postponed by rain, doubleheader Thursday

CHICAGO (AP) — The Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox had their game postponed by rain and will make it up as part of a straight doubleheader Thursday.
Detroit took the first game of the series 5-2 on Tuesday. The Tigers overcame five errors to snap a five-game losing streak.
The doubleheader will be the second of four scheduled for the White Sox this season. It will also be the Tigers’ second.
Detroit right-hander Casey Mize and Chicago left-hander Carlos Rodón were pushed back to pitch in the first game Thursday while left-hander Matthew Boyd and right-hander Dylan Cease will start in the second game.