Tigers-White Sox postponed by rain, doubleheader Thursday

Detroit Tigers

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The infield tarp remains on the field after the postponement of a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox had their game postponed by rain and will make it up as part of a straight doubleheader Thursday.

Detroit took the first game of the series 5-2 on Tuesday. The Tigers overcame five errors to snap a five-game losing streak.

The doubleheader will be the second of four scheduled for the White Sox this season. It will also be the Tigers’ second.

Detroit right-hander Casey Mize and Chicago left-hander Carlos Rodón were pushed back to pitch in the first game Thursday while left-hander Matthew Boyd and right-hander Dylan Cease will start in the second game.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Know something newsworthy? Report It!