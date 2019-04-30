Detroit Tigers

Tigers' top pick Mize pitches no-hitter

Posted: Apr 29, 2019 09:12 PM EDT

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — Detroit Tigers No. 1 draft pick Casey Mize pitched a no-hitter for the Erie Seawolves in his Double-A debut Monday night.

Mize threw 98 pitches while overpowering the Altoona Curve. He hit the first batter of the game but got a groundball double play. He struck out seven and walked one, facing one over the minimum.

The 21-year-old right-hander was selected first overall last summer after a strong career at Auburn. He made four starts with Class A Lakeland this season prior to his promotion, going 2-0 with an 0.35 ERA.

Mize pitched Erie's second no-hitter in five days. Alex Faedo — Detroit's first-round pick in 2017 — started a combined no-hitter last Wednesday, ending Erie's 10-year drought without one.

Mize was called for a pitch-clock violation early in the ninth inning but shook off the automatic ball. He retired Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Jared Oliva on a popup to second base to complete the gem. Erie never had anybody throwing in the bullpen.

