Tigers' top pick Mize pitches no-hitter

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Detroit Tigers first overall pick Casey Mize, center, stands with Tigers scout Justin Henry, left, and Scott Pleis, director of amateur scouting, during a news conference, Monday, June 25, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — Detroit Tigers No. 1 draft pick Casey Mize pitched a no-hitter for the Erie Seawolves in his Double-A debut Monday night.

Mize threw 98 pitches while overpowering the Altoona Curve. He hit the first batter of the game but got a groundball double play. He struck out seven and walked one, facing one over the minimum.

The 21-year-old right-hander was selected first overall last summer after a strong career at Auburn. He made four starts with Class A Lakeland this season prior to his promotion, going 2-0 with an 0.35 ERA.

Mize pitched Erie's second no-hitter in five days. Alex Faedo — Detroit's first-round pick in 2017 — started a combined no-hitter last Wednesday, ending Erie's 10-year drought without one.

Mize was called for a pitch-clock violation early in the ninth inning but shook off the automatic ball. He retired Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Jared Oliva on a popup to second base to complete the gem. Erie never had anybody throwing in the bullpen.