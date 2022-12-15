GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you have a baseball fan on your Christmas list, we have some shopping help for you.

For the first time, Detroit Tigers tickets will go on sale in time for Christmas. The early sale will start Friday morning at 10 a.m. and last only through Dec. 20. You can get them online at tigers.com. Single game tickets will then resume in February.

Ron Colangelo, senior vice president of communications and broadcasting for Ilitch Sports and Entertainment said that the early ticket sales are something fans have wanted for a while.

“We thought it would be a great idea since the holidays are coming and people are looking for gift ideas, stocking stuffers. And we’re just excited about the season as well, what’s about to take place in 2023,” said Colangelo.

He also talked about some construction work being done at Comerica Field. Phase 1 of installing LED lights is complete and phase 2 will start in March.

“It’s going to give the fans a unique experience and also it’s going to help our players see the baseball better during night games and those dark, overcast days,” said Colangelo.

Opening day for the Tigers is April 6th against the Boston Red Sox.

— News 8’s Emily Linnert contributed to this story.