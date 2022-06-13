DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez has been placed on the restricted list.

Tigers general manager Al Avila announced that Rodriguez will not rejoin the team due to personal matters.

The Tigers signed Rodriguez to a $77 million, five-year contract last November, banking on him to boost a turnaround. He and the team have struggled this season.

Rodriguez is 1-3 with a 4.38 ERA in eight starts. The 29-year-old Venezuelan spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Boston Red Sox. He is 65-42 with a 4.17 ERA over his career.