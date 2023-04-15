DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera’s walk-off single in the 11th inning was the last push for the Detroit Tigers, who rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the San Francisco Giants 7-6 on Saturday.

Taylor Rogers (0-2) started the 11th with a wild pitch, which moved Spencer Torkelson to third. Cabrera’s bouncer up the middle was his 3,095th career hit and scored Torkelson.

Chasen Shreve (1-1) got the win, with five Detroit relievers combineing to pitch seven shutout innings.

The Tigers trailed 6-1 after three innings and were still down 6-3 in the eighth, but Nick Maton singled off John Brebbia and Riley Greene walked. Javier Báez fouled off six two-strike pitches before hitting a two-run double to make it 6-5 and brought Sean Hjelle out of the Giants bullpen.

Kerry Carpenter’s deep fly to right moved Baez to third, and Torkelson’s flare over the drawn-in infield tied the game.

The Giants’ J.D. Davis has six RBIs in the first two games of the weekend series despite playing with a painful knee abrasion. Starter Anthony DeScalfani allowed three runs, two of them earned, on six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out five and didn’t walk a batter.

Michael Lorenzen made his first start as a Tiger after a spring hamstring injury, and allowed six runs on eight hits in four innings.

The Giants took a 6-1 lead with two runs in each of the first three innings. Davis had an RBI single in the first and Matt Beaty followed with a run-scoring groundout. Blake Sabol made it 4-0 with a two-run homer in the second before Detroit’s Kerry Carpenter hit a solo home run in the bottom of the second.

Mike Yastrzemski led off the third inning with a single and scored on Davis’ second homer in two days.

DeScalfani should have been out of the sixth with a 6-2 lead, but back-to-back errors by Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford allowed the Tigers to get a third run.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Placed OF Joc Pederson (wrist) on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 12, and recalled IF/OF Matt Beaty from Triple-A Sacramento. … Michael Conforto (calf) didn’t start but entered the game in the 10th inning as a pinch-hitter.

Tigers: Refreshed their bullpen after Friday’s 11-inning game. RHP Garrett Hill and INF Ryan Kreidler were optioned to Triple-A Toledo in favor of LHP Tyler Holton and Lorenzen.

RARE SIGHT

Crawford hadn’t made errors on consecutive hitters since he had back-to-back throwing errors twice during the 2014 season. Saturday’s errors were both misplayed grounders.

UP NEXT

The teams finish their weekend series on Sunday, with Detroit’s Matthew Boyd (0-1, 4.00) facing Logan Webb (0-3, 6.35).