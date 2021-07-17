Tigers rally for doubleheader sweep against Twins

Detroit Tigers right fielder Robbie Grossman is greeted by Jonathan Schoop after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera’s bloop single scored Jonathan Schoop from first base, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 5-4 for a doubleheader sweep.

The second game was tied at 3 after seven innings, and the Twins went in front when pinch-runner Nick Gordon scored on a wild pitch by Joe Jiménez in the eighth. But the Tigers rallied in the bottom half.

Schoop hit a tying RBI single off Taylor Rogers. After Robbie Grossman struck out, Cabrera dropped a hit into shallow center as Schoop raced around the bases.

Detroit kicked off the doubleheader with a 1-0 victory.

Grossman hit a leadoff homer, and four pitchers combined on a two-hitter.