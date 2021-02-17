Tigers’ pitchers, catchers on the diamond for first spring training workouts

UNDATED (WOOD) — In just over six weeks on April 1, the Detroit Tigers will open the regular season as they host the Cleveland Indians at Comerica Park.

Wednesday was the first step in the process to get to opening day as pitchers and catchers held their first official workouts in Lakeland, Florida. to start spring training.

This is music to my ears https://t.co/TQTtghNbqS — Seth Wells (@SethTVSports) February 17, 2021

The Tigers will have plenty of new faces this season, including the man in charge of the young roster, A.J. Hinch, who was hired by Detroit to replace former manager Ron Gardenhire.

Hinch addressed the media following the Tigers’ first workout, discussing the need for this team to start winning games as they continue to rebuild.

“Eventually you want to talk about the results and not just the upside, not just the potential, not just the prospects that are on their way and that mindset has to start today with the pitching staff and the catchers that are in camp and will continue once the position players get here,” Hinch explained.

Great 1st day at the yard, lots of familiar faces! Good to be back @tigers — Ian Krol (@IANKROL_TKB) February 17, 2021

The Tigers’ position players will join the pitchers and catchers for the team’s first full workout on Monday. Detroit opens its spring training schedule against the Philadelphia Phillies on Feb. 28.