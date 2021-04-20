Tigers-Pirates game postponed on snowy day in Detroit area

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jose Urena throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, April 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

DETROIT (AP) — Tuesday night’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed because of inclement weather.

The game was called about two hours before the scheduled first pitch on a snowy day in the Detroit area.

The teams will try to play a doubleheader Wednesday, with the first seven-inning game starting at 2:10 p.m. Eastern and the second scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

Michael Fulmer is set to pitch the opener for Detroit, with Spencer Turnbull making his season debut in the second game.

Tyler Anderson is scheduled to start the opener for Pittsburgh, with the Game 2 starter to be determined.