Tigers, Peralta slow AL-East leading Rays

Detroit Tigers’ Eric Haase (13) celebrates with third base coach Ramon Santiago after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wily Peralta gave up three hits in seven innings, and Eric Haase and Dustin Garneau homered for the Detroit Tigers in a 2-0 win over the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

Peralta (4-3) and three relievers limited the Rays to five singles as Detroit, third in the AL Central at 72-78, won for the seventh time in 10 games.

Tampa Bay has 12 games to play and began the day with a 7 1/2-game lead in the AL East and headed to its second straight division title.

Peralta walked three and threw a season-high 100 pitches.

