Tigers PA announcer Allen diagnosed with cancer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids man who this spring achieved his dream of announcing for the Detroit Tigers has been diagnosed with cancer.

Jay Allen has stage 4 bile duct cancer that has spread to his liver and lungs, he learned Tuesday morning.

Though the news of his condition was like a gut punch, he still hopped his car and made the drive to Detroit to work the Tuesday night game.

He’s a man of deep faith and said he’s not taking the diagnosis as a death sentence.

“I feel like I’m going in the lion’s den, going in the fire, and I need Jesus by my side and I need a miracle,” he told News 8 in a video call Tuesday afternoon. “I’m a firm believer in that I serve a miracle-working God and I don’t think he’s going to show me any different.”

Allen’s wife started a Facebook page called Jay’s Crazy Cancer Journey where you can follow along with his fight.

Back in my Happy Place. I can not express my incredible love for each of you and your support given to my family. We… Posted by Jay's Crazy Cancer Journey on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Allen, a Holland native who now lives in Grand Rapids, previously announced for the West Michigan Whitecaps, Grand Rapids Hoops and Grand Rapids Rampage. He got the job at Comerica Park in February.