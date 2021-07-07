Tigers overcome Gallo’s 2 homers to top Rangers

Detroit Tigers’ Jeimer Candelario (46) celebrates his solo home run as Texas Rangers third baseman Charlie Culberson looks on in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Detroit Tigers didn’t let Texas starter Kyle Gibson go to his first All-Star game without a loss.

Miguel Cabrera had a go-ahead RBI single as a pinch-hitter right after Gibson left with the bases loaded and the Tigers went on to beat the Rangers 5-3.

Joey Gallo homered twice to become the first Rangers player ever with 10 homers in a 10-game stretch. The All-Star right fielder has 23 homers overall.

He drove in another run when he drew his AL-best 67th walk with the bases loaded.

