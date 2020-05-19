Tigers game caller Shepard hopes to be back at Comerica Park soon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While Detroit Tigers players work to keep in shape for when games resume, fans — and Fox Sports Detroit play-by-play man Matt Shepard — wait impatiently.

“Man, I miss baseball like nobody else,” Shepard, who will be in his second year behind the mic, told News 8 in a video call. “I miss being around the batting cage and watching hitters hit and talking to coaches. I miss working my way around the clubhouse and talking to players about everyday life, not just baseball. And I miss sitting in (manager) Ron Gardenhire’s office and sharing a laugh or two.”

Baseball is back in South Korea, where play-by-play guys like Shepard are calling games from home.

“That is really challenging,” Shepard noted. “I have done that before for Big Ten Network. It’s not easy. It’s very challenging in baseball especially because you’re really relying on the cameramen to find the ball for you. You don’t get a great gauge on how well a ball is hit, either.”

He’s hoping that broadcasters for home teams will be working at ballparks when games start up again.

“The question I have is if they have an 82-game schedule, where will we be broadcasting the 41 road games from? Because of the possibility of expanded rosters, 30 and a taxi squad is what they’ve talked about. How will they want to handle us traveling with them?” he wondered. “How will broadcasting companies be able to pay for those big crews on the road? Those are all things that need to be decided.”

==Above, Shepard talks about his first season calling games for the Tigers and what baseball may look like when it returns.==