Tigers finalize $2 million, 1-year deal with C Ramos

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers finalized a $2 million, one-year contract with catcher Wilson Ramos.
Ramos played 45 games last season with the New York Mets, hitting .239 with five home runs and 15 RBIs.
Ramos was an All-Star in 2016 for the Washington Nationals and in 2018 with the Tampa Bay Rays.
The 33-year-old Ramos could give Detroit a boost after its catchers struggled last year. Jake Rogers hit .125 in 35 games in 2020, and Grayson Greiner batted .118 in 18 games.
Austin Romine hit .238 but agreed to a deal with the Chicago Cubs recently. The Tigers also designated infielder Sergio Alcántara for assignment.