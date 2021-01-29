Tigers finalize $2 million, 1-year deal with C Ramos

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 26: Wilson Ramos #40 of the New York Mets celebrates with Luis Guillorme #13 after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning against the Washington Nationals during game 1 of a double header at Nationals Park on September 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers finalized a $2 million, one-year contract with catcher Wilson Ramos.

Ramos played 45 games last season with the New York Mets, hitting .239 with five home runs and 15 RBIs.

Ramos was an All-Star in 2016 for the Washington Nationals and in 2018 with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 33-year-old Ramos could give Detroit a boost after its catchers struggled last year. Jake Rogers hit .125 in 35 games in 2020, and Grayson Greiner batted .118 in 18 games.

Austin Romine hit .238 but agreed to a deal with the Chicago Cubs recently. The Tigers also designated infielder Sergio Alcántara for assignment.