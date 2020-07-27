Tigers fans look ahead to home opener

DETROIT (WOOD) — Excitement was building ahead of the Detroit Tigers’ home opener against the Kansas City Royals Monday night.

As fans anxiously await the first pitch, Comerica Park workers prepared to start the game a lot differently than in years past.

Crews told News 8 that there will be no fans in the stands this season. They are not allowed inside the ballpark because of concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

As workers continued sanitizing and cleaning the stadium, the team looked forward to honoring Al Kaline, a man dubbed Mr. Tiger. He passed away on April 6 at 85 years old.

Managers said the Tigers will wear number 6 on their sleeve to honor Kaline the entire season.

Workers also rolled out a new campaign, Detroit Roots. Officials said it components the unity amongst teammates and the community.