Tigers announce minor league deal with Julio Teheran

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Julio Teheran throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have announced their minor league deal with right-hander Julio Teheran, which includes an invitation to major league spring training.

The 30-year-old Teheran is coming off a tough season in which he went 0-4 with a 10.05 ERA with the Los Angeles Angels, but he was an All-Star in 2014 and 2016 for the Atlanta Braves.

His ERA was under 4.00 in both 2018 and 2019 with the Braves.

He made at least 30 starts for seven straight years before last season was shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.