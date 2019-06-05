Tigers after position players in MLB draft Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved This is an aerial view of Comerica Park in Detroit taken from on board the Akron, Ohio based "Spirit of Goodyear" airship on Monday, July 11, 2005, before the start of the 2005 Major League Baseball All-Stars Home Run Derby. (AP Photo/Tony Ding) [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Detroit Tigers were expected to add some bats to the organization in this year's MLB draft, and their first six picks fit that bill.

Through the first 10 rounds Tuesday, the Tigers took high school outfielder Riley Greene of Florida, third baseman Nick Quintana of Arizona, third baseman Andre Lipcius of Tennessee, shortstop Ryan Kreidler of UCLA, outfielder Bryant Packard of East Carolina, catcher Cooper Johnson of Mississippi, pitcher Zach Hess of LSU, shortstop Jack Kenley of Arkansas, pitcher Austin Bergner of North Carolina and first baseman Jake Holton of Creighton.

At least some of those players will spend time with the West Michigan Whitecaps before going to the big leagues. Right now, the Whitecaps have the Tigers' last two second-round picks on their roster.

One of them is Rey Rivera, who was demoted from Lakeland to West Michigan. He's hitting .254.

"You can't control who comes in for you. You can't control who they're drafting. The only thing you can control is the way you play. It all comes down to doing the best you can when you're playing the game," Rivera said.

And only a year out of high school, Parker Meadows is scuffling at the plate, hitting .218.

"There's going to be some guys that are going to come for your head. They're going to try to give their best stuff to you so you just got to be ready to compete," Meadows said.

The first West Michigan player to get selected in this year's draft was Michigan pitcher Tommy Henry of Portage, who was taken at No. 74 overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He's 9-5 this season with a 3.61 ERA. During his career at Michigan, he has posted more than a strike per inning.

Jordan Brewer of St. Joseph was taken by the Houston Astros in the third round. He was the Big Ten player of the year for Michigan this season, helping them advance to the NCAA super regional.