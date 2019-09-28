Throwback: Jack Doles says goodbye to Tigers Stadium (1999)

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — Friday marks 20 years since the last game was played at the old Tiger Stadium.

It opened in 1912. Nine World Series and three All-Star Games took place there. The stadium also played host to 170 Hall of Famers.

Twenty years ago, News 8 Jack Doles sat down with fans, players and the late Ernie Harwell as they said goodbye to the old ballpark.

News 8 is replaying that package to commemorate the anniversary.

Since 2000, Comerica Park has served as the home of the Detroit Tigers.