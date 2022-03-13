Star slugger Cabrera, Tigers start spring with a new outlook

FILE – Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera plays during a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Detroit. On Sunday, March 13, 2022, Cabrera showed up for the start of his 20th spring training camp in the majors, his 15th with the Detroit Tigers. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Miguel Cabrera showed up Sunday morning for the start of his 20th spring training camp in the majors, his 15th with the Detroit Tigers.

This one is a little different. For the first time since 2016, the fortified Tigers are thinking about winning, perhaps even contending.

Cabrera topped the career 500-homer mark last season and needs just 13 hits to reach 3,000. The 38-year-old star helped the Tigers go 77-85 last season in their first year under manager A.J. Hinch. It was a big leap up from four straight seasons of winning percentages under .400.

In November, Detroit traded for catcher Tucker Barnhart from Cincinnati. The Tigers then signed left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez and shortstop Javier Báez to long-term contracts.