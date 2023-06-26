GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Major League Baseball recently released its top 100 prospects, and the Detroit Tigers only have two on the list.

“It’s damage from the last four decades,” Lynn Henning, sports writer at The Detroit News, said. “Because they have not drafted really since the mid ’70s, when they forged — not coincidentally — their last World Championship team.”

Henning called Colt Keith, one of the two on the list, “vital” to the Tigers.

As for Jace Jung, the other on the list, Henning said he anticipated the Tigers would move Jung up to Double-A.

“Jace Jung is going to hit consistently,” Henning said. “I would be surprised if he’s going to stay in Comstock Park for much more than, let’s say, another month.”

You can watch the full interview here.