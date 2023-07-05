GRAND RPAIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A professional baseball career can bring a player a lot. For Michael Lorenzen, it’s brought him nine seasons in three different towns and plenty of highs and lows.

This year, it’s also brought him the title of Major League Baseball All-Star.

A reliever for most his time in the majors, Lorenzen got a chance to start for his team this year in a season full of pitching injuries.

He’s got one more start but with an All-Star appearance nine years in the making, he’s going to make sure he enjoys next weekend.

“There’s very few things that can compare to the time pressure that we have on a daily basis and it’s all on national TV,” Lorenzen said.

“It’s all in front of people. There’s so much pressure with social media nowadays, too. There’s just so many different things that you have to navigate and be able to push through and be able to, you know, become resilient. You work tirelessly each and every day to be good at this game. This game is really hard to be good at, to be acknowledged as is special for sure,” Lorenzen added.

Lorenzen is going to have two more starters return to the fold: Tarik Skubal made his season debut Tuesday night, and Eduardo Rodriguez is coming back for his first start in some time after following an injury.