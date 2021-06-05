Skubal wins consecutive starts, Tigers beat ChiSox

Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario, right, forces out Chicago White Sox’s Jake Lamb at third during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, June 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Tarik Skubal struck out a career-high 11 to win consecutive starts for the first time in his major league career, Eric Haase homered twice and the Detroit Tigers beat the White Sox 4-3.

Chicago manager Tony La Russa remained tied with John McGraw on the career manager wins list at 2,763, behind only Connie Mack at 3,731.

Miguel Cabrera also homered for the Tigers, who had lost 13 of their previous 14 games against the White Sox.

José Cisnero pitched a perfect ninth for his first career save, helping Detroit improve to 11-19 in road games.