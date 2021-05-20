Skubal snaps losing streak, Tigers beat Mariners

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal winds up during the fifth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Tarik Skubal struck out a career-high nine in his first win of the season, Harold Castro drove in three runs and the Detroit Tigers beat the Seattle Mariners 6-2.

Skubal (1-6) scattered four hits over five innings, helping Detroit earn its first series sweep in Seattle since April 2006.

With the sweep, which included Spencer Turnbull’s no-hitter on Tuesday night, Detroit has won four of its last five and eight of 10.

The Mariners had nine hits against Tigers pitchers in the three-game series with 29 strikeouts.