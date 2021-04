Singer sharp, and unearned run lifts Royals over Tigers

Detroit Tigers center fielder JaCoby Jones makes a catch for an out on a fly ball from Kansas City Royals’ Hanser Alberto during the second inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Raj Mehta)

DETROIT (AP) — Brady Singer pitched seven impressive innings, and the Kansas City Royals took advantage of some defensive sloppiness by Detroit in a 2-1 victory over the Tigers.

Willi Castro homered for Detroit in the fifth, but that wasn’t enough to overcome Kansas City’s two runs in the top of that inning.

Singer allowed three hits and struck out eight.

Matthew Boyd was on the wrong end of this pitcher’s duel, allowing one earned run and three hits in eight innings.

The Tigers have lost eight of nine.