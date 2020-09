Detroit Tigers starting pitcher delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer finished his rookie season with a stellar performance, Alex Gordon wrapped up his long Royals career with a fond farewell and Kansas City ended its season with a 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Adalberto Mondesi and Ryan McBroom homered for the Royals, who finished just above the last-place Tigers in the AL Central in their first season under manager Mike Matheny.