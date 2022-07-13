KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer won for the first time in over a month as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2.

The Royals earned their first winning homestand since July last year.

Singer allowed 12 baserunners and repeatedly pitched out of trouble for his first victory since June 8.

Andrew Benintendi collected his tenth multi-hit game out of his last 16 starts as he prepares for his first All-Star Game.

Kansas City batted around in the fourth against Tarik Skubal, who has lost six of his last seven starts.

Scott Barlow finished with his 15th save.